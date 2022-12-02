Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $60.66 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00454012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00115825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00846489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00655008 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00248707 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02861392 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,456,849.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

