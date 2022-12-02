Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Down 38.5% in November

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Performance

Shares of CNFRL remained flat at $23.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

