ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

CNOBP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 2,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

