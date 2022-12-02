Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $10.03. Conn’s shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 254,230 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conn’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $346.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 150,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

