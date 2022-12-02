ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

COP stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

