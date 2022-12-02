Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.55. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

