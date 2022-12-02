ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.