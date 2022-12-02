Court Place Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,407,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 791,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,608 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

