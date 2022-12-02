Court Place Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,692,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $63.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $275.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.