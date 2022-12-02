Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $235.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.