Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,281,000 after acquiring an additional 133,712 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 209.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

