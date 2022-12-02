Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.