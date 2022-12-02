Covenant (COVN) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Covenant has a market capitalization of $151.25 million and approximately $148,043.76 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00013135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.97 or 0.06353698 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00509859 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.03 or 0.31012029 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.