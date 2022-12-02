Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €47.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

ETR:1COV opened at €37.17 ($38.32) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($59.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.41.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

