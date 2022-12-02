Cowen Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $20.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of CHPT opened at $12.19 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

