CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 127,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 14,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CPS Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

