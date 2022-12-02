Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.