Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance
CBRL stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
