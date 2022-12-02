Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Creditcoin has a market cap of $73.29 million and $8.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.