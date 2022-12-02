Critical Comparison: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) & Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BCB Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 35.67% 17.50% 1.43% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BCB Bancorp pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $121.27 million 2.64 $34.24 million $2.51 7.56 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

