Critical Comparison: Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) versus International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Media Acquisition and Genius Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Genius Brands International has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 579.99%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Genius Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A Genius Brands International $7.87 million 29.59 -$126.29 million ($0.20) -3.68

International Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77% Genius Brands International -136.29% -38.91% -23.61%

Risk & Volatility

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About International Media Acquisition

(Get Rating)

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Genius Brands International

(Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.