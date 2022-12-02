Critical Contrast: Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Proterra -67.87% -32.62% -23.06%

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Proterra has a consensus target price of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 19.19 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 5.04 -$250.01 million ($1.69) -3.21

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Proterra on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

