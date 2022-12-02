Critical Contrast: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) & Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 9.48% 13.63% 3.49% Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $9.34 billion 0.79 $1.53 billion $2.62 9.27 Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.62 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.30

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Republic International presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Old Republic International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Old Republic International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.