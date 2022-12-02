Critical Survey: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 21.59% 8.68% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and HomeTrust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Volatility & Risk

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and HomeTrust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.59 $35.34 million $2.18 11.80

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

