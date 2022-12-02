Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in November

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Croda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.06. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Croda International has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $71.42.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Croda International

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

