Cronos Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $17.19 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00077387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024588 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

