CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $124.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,790,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 786.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,504,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

