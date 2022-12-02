CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.1-628.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.19 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.