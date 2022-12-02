CSFB Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by analysts at CSFB from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.88.

CM stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.59. 1,979,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,967. The company has a market cap of C$53.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$55.35 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

