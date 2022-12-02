CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

