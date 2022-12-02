Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cuentas Price Performance

NASDAQ CUEN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Cuentas has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,623,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.71% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

