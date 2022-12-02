CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.21. 20,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 742,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after buying an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,890 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 97,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

