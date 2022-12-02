Cynosure Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cynosure Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 5.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,406. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.