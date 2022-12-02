Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $219.51 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,688,926,395 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.