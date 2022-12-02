Daniel C. Javitt Sells 13,730 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 13,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $20,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NRXP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 366,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
