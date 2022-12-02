Daniel C. Javitt Sells 13,730 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 13,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $20,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

NRXP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 366,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.