Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy makes up 1.9% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,564,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 475,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 302,643 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,801,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 212,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 139,895 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

