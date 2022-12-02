Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $9.42

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $99.19 million and approximately $347,495.20 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $9.42 or 0.00055621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

