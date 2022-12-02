Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $450.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.11.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.