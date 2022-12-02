Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $6,024,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

NYSE:DE opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.53.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

