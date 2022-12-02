Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410,667 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $94,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.
Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 5.5 %
DH opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
