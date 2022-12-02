DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.39 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, DEI has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and $39,881.41 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00450819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018810 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

