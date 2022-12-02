DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. DEI has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $29,456.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

