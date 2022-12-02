DeltaFi (DELFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,688.39

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $3,688.39 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.70 or 0.06555859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.04 or 0.30978527 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

