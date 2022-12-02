Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.05 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Dero has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00023935 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.93 million and $103,327.66 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,909.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00450473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00847688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00648972 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00247435 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,078,440 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

