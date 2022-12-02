Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $290.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.94.

ODFL stock opened at $300.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

