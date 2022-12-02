Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.70 ($22.37) and last traded at €21.94 ($22.62). 5,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.34 ($23.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.