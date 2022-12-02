Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.47) to €7.80 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.25) to €8.50 ($8.76) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

