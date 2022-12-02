Devin Satz Sells 5,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.2 %

FVCB opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

About FVCBankcorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.