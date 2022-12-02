Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Down 0.7%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.80). Approximately 468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 261,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.81).

DEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Devolver Digital to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.00 million and a P/E ratio of 957.14.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

