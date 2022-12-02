DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $120.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.