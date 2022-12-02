DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $120.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.24.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
