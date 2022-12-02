Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

